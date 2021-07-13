LawCall
Birmingham PD hosts ‘Coffee with a Cop’ Wednesday

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department’s East Precinct will host ‘Coffee with a Cop’ on Wednesday, July 14.

The department says the event will take place between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Krispy Kreme Donuts located at 8601 1st Avenue North.

Officials say it’s a great opportunity for community members to discuss various public safety topics with members of law enforcement.

