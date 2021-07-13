Birmingham PD hosts ‘Coffee with a Cop’ Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department’s East Precinct will host ‘Coffee with a Cop’ on Wednesday, July 14.

The department says the event will take place between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Krispy Kreme Donuts located at 8601 1st Avenue North.

Officials say it’s a great opportunity for community members to discuss various public safety topics with members of law enforcement.

The Birmingham Police Department cordially invites you to Coffee with a Cop presented by the East Precinct.



This event will take place on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, from 11-1 pm @ Krispy Kreme Donuts (8601 1st Avenue North). pic.twitter.com/4dceDK1c3A — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) July 13, 2021

