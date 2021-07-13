ADPH: Unvaccinated people represent 96.2% of COVID-19 deaths in Ala since April 1

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Public Health leaders released new numbers on vaccinated, unvaccinated patients and COVID deaths since April.

Doctors said Tuesday of the 529 COVID-19 deaths in Alabama since April 1, 2021, only 20 people were fully vaccinated. That means that 96.2 percent of deaths from COVID-19 in the past nearly three and one-half months in the state have occurred in people who were not fully vaccinated.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said, “COVID-19 vaccines are our best defense in preventing serious disease as well as deaths, and this is especially important as the highly transmissible Delta variant spreads. While it is possible to get any strain of the virus, infected people are much less likely to experience complications or hospitalizations if fully vaccinated.”

ADPH leaders said COVID-19 case numbers are on the rise, and people need to take measures to protect themselves. Health leaders said more vulnerable people are at risk because of the low vaccination rate among eligible people in Alabama.

