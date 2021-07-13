17-year-old girl fatally shot in Montgomery, police say

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department confirms there was a fatal shooting in the 4200 block of Delmar Drive Monday afternoon.

The police department identified the victim as 17-year-old Leiah Holmes. Officers found her in critical condition at about 2:50 p.m. and transferred her to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Police are calling it a homicide investigation.

No arrests have been made.

Police are asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 215- STOP, Secret Witness at 625-4000 or MPD at 625-283.

