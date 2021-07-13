LawCall
16-year-old Shelby County girl reported missing

Alexandria Massey
Alexandria Massey(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County deputies are searching for a missing 16-year-old girl.

Deputies said Alexandria Massey was reported missing and was last seen in the Wilton area.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact Investigator Turner at 205-670-6307 or rturner@shelbyso.com. You can also call the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 670-6000.

You can also submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777, or on their website at www.crimestoppersmetroal.com.

