LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Students in Walker County Schools will get most school supplies for free

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALKER Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Dr. Dennis Willingham, the Walker County Superintendent, announced Monday that for the upcoming school year all student supplies will be purchased by the Walker County School Board of Education through federal funding.

That means parents and guardians will not be asked to supply or purchase school supplies for their child this coming school year. Excluded are kindergarten mats and backpacks.

Dr. Willingham is pleased to announce this upcoming school year all student supplies will be purchased by our School...

Posted by Walker County Schools on Monday, July 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 vaccination
Researchers studying reported menstrual changes after COVID-19 vaccination
The serpent's escapade is now leading to charges and possible changes.
Authorities take 75 snakes from man whose cobra got loose in N.C.
First Alert Weather 10p 7-11-21
FIRST ALERT: More storms for Monday and some may be strong, with intense lightning and gusty winds
Hoover gas station suspect
Woman arrested for stealing over 80 cartons of cigarettes from Hoover gas station
Homicide investigation.
B’ham PD investigating homicide on 3rd Ave. North

Latest News

Back to School vaccination checklist
Beat goes on for Wenonah High band
The Beat of a New Drum
Birmingham City Schools surveying parents to determine student COVID vaccination rate
ACLU on Critical Race Theory
ACLU sends letter to school board in opposition of anti-Critical Race Theory resolution