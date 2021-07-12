Students in Walker County Schools will get most school supplies for free

WALKER Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Dr. Dennis Willingham, the Walker County Superintendent, announced Monday that for the upcoming school year all student supplies will be purchased by the Walker County School Board of Education through federal funding.

That means parents and guardians will not be asked to supply or purchase school supplies for their child this coming school year. Excluded are kindergarten mats and backpacks.

