Pastor Mike, Jr. is Stellar, again

(Lesley Smedley/Rock City Church)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - First a hit gospel album, now more accolades for Birmingham’s Pastor Mike, Junior.

The senior pastor of Rock City Church won artist of the year at the Stellar Gospel Music Awards Sunday night. Pastor Mike, Jr. also won Best Rap Hip/Hop gospel album, and Urban Inspirational Single of the Year.

That’s on top of the two Stellar Awards he won in 2020.

Pastor Mike, Jr. was nominated seven times this year.

