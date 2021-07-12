Man killed in wreck on Hwy 280

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was killed in an early morning wreck on Sunday.

The Jefferson County coroner says 58-year-old Denis Patrick Eagan was driving an Infinity FX3, traveling east on U.S. Highway 280 approaching the Cahaba River bridge. For an unknown reason, the decedent’s vehicle crossed into an adjacent lane colliding with a Kia Forte that was also traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 280.

The collision caused the Kia Forte to strike a guardrail and come to rest in the roadway. Eagan’s vehicle struck and flipped over the Cahaba River bridge guardrail, falling down an embankment and coming to rest upside down on Cahaba River Road.

The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the cause and circumstances surrounding the wreck.

