Lawson State Community College hosts free vaccine clinic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Lawson State Community College will be offering free vaccines at it’s Birmingham campus next week.

The vaccine clinic will take place Tuesday, July 13 and Wednesday, July 14 from 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. at the Academic Success Center on 3060 Wilson Road, 35221.

The event is a part of the Lawson State CougarFest, with outdoor activities scheduled from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. that will offer public health resources, free financial aid assistance, college programs and training, jobs information and free food and games.

