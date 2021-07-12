LawCall
Jackson becomes first Black president of prosecutors’ group

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A veteran prosecutor from west Alabama has been elected as the first Black president of Alabama District Attorneys Association. District Attorney Michael Jackson was sworn in last week in Montgomery.

He will serve a one-year term. Jackson has prosecuted several high-profile cases while in office. Those included a series of church arsons and the prosecution of ex-state trooper Bernard Fowler who pleaded guilty to the 1965 shooting death of Jimmie Lee Jackson. Jackson’s death led to the historic civil rights marches from Selma to Montgomery.

