FIRST ALERT: Wet and stormy start to the week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! Hope you had a wonderful weekend. The unsettled weather over the weekend will unfortunately continue into today. A weak cold front to our northwest is responsible for the wet weather across the Southeast today. Temperatures are starting off in the lower 70s. It remains muggy outside. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing a mostly cloudy sky with some spotty showers in the area. We are watching clusters of showers and strong storms move through parts of Louisiana and Mississippi that could push into parts of west Alabama later this morning. We can’t rule out some thunderstorms and pockets of heavy rain before 10 a.m. I do think we will see increasing threats for thunderstorms going into the afternoon hours. Rain chance is up to 70 percent today. Storms will likely fire up randomly and could produce gusty winds up to 40 mph, frequent lightning, heavy rain, and possibly small hail. I can’t rule out the small potential for an isolated severe storm capable of producing 50-60 mph wind gusts this afternoon. Plan for a mostly cloudy sky today with highs in the low to mid 80s. Winds will continue from the southwest today at 5-15 mph with gusts near 20 mph. Make sure you monitor your WBRC First Alert Weather App for important notifications today and throughout the week. It will notify you if there’s lightning or heavy rain nearby. Remember that when thunder roars, go indoors.

Scattered Storms Continue Tuesday: Tomorrow will likely start off cloudy and warm with a chance for widely scattered showers. Temperatures should start in the lower 70s and warm up into the middle 80s by the afternoon hours. Plan for a 60 percent chance for rain and storms tomorrow. Storms will randomly form during the peak heating of the day. It will remain muggy, so feels like temperatures (heat index) could end up in the lower 90s. A few storms tomorrow could become strong with a low-end threat for an isolated severe storm.

Slightly Lower Rain Chances Wednesday into Thursday: We won’t completely dry out for the middle part of the week, but our latest model runs are hinting at less storm coverage Wednesday. I’ve dropped our rain chance to around 30-40 percent for both Wednesday and Thursday. We should see a mixture of sun and clouds on both days. With lower rain chances, it will likely trend warmer with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Heat index could easily climb into the mid to upper 90s in some locations.

Next Big Thing: The next big thing will be the continuation of seeing showers and thunderstorms as we end the week. Rain chances look higher Friday into Saturday thanks to another disturbance moving into our area. Rain chances go up around 50-60 percent with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Rainfall totals over the next seven days could easily add up around 2-4 inches. Higher totals are possible in the western half of our state. With a wet pattern sticking around into next week, we will likely have to monitor the potential for flash flooding. Next Monday and Tuesday could end up very wet, but a lot can change between now and next week.

Tropical Update: The Atlantic is forecast to remain quiet for this upcoming week. An upper level low could produce showers and storms across the Florida Peninsula over the next day. Most of the tropical activity is focused in the eastern Pacific Ocean this week. It is pretty normal to see a lull in tropical activity for the middle of July. It normally ramps up as we move into August. September is normally the peak of the hurricane season in the Atlantic. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

Have a safe Monday!

To keep up with the latest local news, subscribe to our WBRC newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every evening.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.