Cows and cowboys stop traffic in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Did you have to mooove over or steer clear on I-59 in Tuscaloosa County Monday?

It seems cows and cowboys trying to wrangle the bovine were the cause for a big delay.

ALDOT West Central Region tweeted around 2:30 p.m. : All lanes on I-20/59 EB at MP 93 in Tuscaloosa County are closed due to cows wandering onto the road. Please steer clear of the animals and mooove for emergency personnel.

The cows were safely moved around 3:30 p.m.

Update: The cows have been corralled and safely moved to greener pastures. All lanes are now open. https://t.co/hOaT2xFpgN — ALDOT West Central (@ALDOT_WCRegion) July 12, 2021

