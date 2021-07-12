Cows and cowboys stop traffic in Tuscaloosa County
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Did you have to mooove over or steer clear on I-59 in Tuscaloosa County Monday?
It seems cows and cowboys trying to wrangle the bovine were the cause for a big delay.
ALDOT West Central Region tweeted around 2:30 p.m. : All lanes on I-20/59 EB at MP 93 in Tuscaloosa County are closed due to cows wandering onto the road. Please steer clear of the animals and mooove for emergency personnel.
The cows were safely moved around 3:30 p.m.
