Cows and cowboys stop traffic in Tuscaloosa County

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Did you have to mooove over or steer clear on I-59 in Tuscaloosa County Monday?

It seems cows and cowboys trying to wrangle the bovine were the cause for a big delay.

ALDOT West Central Region tweeted around 2:30 p.m. : All lanes on I-20/59 EB at MP 93 in Tuscaloosa County are closed due to cows wandering onto the road. Please steer clear of the animals and mooove for emergency personnel.

The cows were safely moved around 3:30 p.m.

