LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Brunswick County teenager battling cancer receives lifelong wish

By Dru Loman
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Michelle Gardner moved her family to Brunswick County in January of 2020. The next month, her teenage son Mikel was diagnosed with bone cancer.

“We haven’t been out,” said Gardner. “We haven’t made any friends. He went to school for one week since we lived here. He was diagnosed in February, February 18, and we only lived here a month, and then back and forth to Duke University Hospital for treatment.”

That’s when Brian Kirby stepped into the picture, a man who works with equipment for hospice. With his frequent trips to the house, he befriended Mikel.

“I came in here and he just broke my heart,” said Kirby. “And I just sit down there and talk to him like he’s a regular person.”

Kirby found out it was Mikel’s dream to see a Lamborghini in person, so he went to social media and made it happen.

A Lamborghini sat right in front of Mikel’s window on Sunday. Dustin Ankrom, the owner of the vehicle was happy to fulfill his wish.

A red Lamborghini was placed by Mikel Dijak's window
A red Lamborghini was placed by Mikel Dijak's window(Dru Loman)

“It could be my son sitting there, it could be anybody’s kid sitting there,” said Ankrom. “If I can help some kid’s dream come true, it’s my pleasure.”

For Mikel’s mother, the outpour of love from everyone involved means the world.

“For everyone to come together, like this is unbelievable that people that don’t even know us, don’t even know my son, will come together for him and come out here to give my son his final wish,” said Gardner.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 vaccination
Researchers studying reported menstrual changes after COVID-19 vaccination
The serpent's escapade is now leading to charges and possible changes.
Authorities take 75 snakes from man whose cobra got loose in N.C.
First Alert Weather 10p 7-11-21
FIRST ALERT: More storms for Monday and some may be strong, with intense lightning and gusty winds
Hoover gas station suspect
Woman arrested for stealing over 80 cartons of cigarettes from Hoover gas station
One dead, two injured after shots fired on Willard Ave. Saturday night

Latest News

What to do if you've been discriminated against because of a handicap
Disabilities advocacy attorney weighs in on Weiss Lake Lodge discrimination controversy
If you’re having trouble paying your cooling utility bill, the Jefferson County Committee for...
JCCEO is helping people pay their summer cooling bills
Source: WBRC video
Heart Gallery Alabama: Colton
COVID-19 vaccination
Researchers studying reported menstrual changes after COVID-19 vaccination
Rise Against Hunger feeding those in need.
Rise Against Hunger, Ismaili CIVIC volunteers packing over 10K meals for worldwide distribution