Back to School vaccination checklist

By Sarah Verser
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dr. Khalilah Brown, the Child Health Medical and Laboratory Director for the Jefferson County Health Department helped us with our medical checklist for back to school.

First and foremost, given the increase in COVID cases due to variant strains, the Jefferson County Department of Health strongly endorses vaccinations for people ages 12 and older.

Beyond COVID, Dr. Brown said regular vaccinations have fallen off:

  • In 2020-2021 there has a 14% drop in routine vaccinations rates
  • 20% drop in measles vaccination rates
  • Routine childhood vaccinations prevent 14 diseases
  • Brown said children who are behind on immunizations need to get caught up so they are protected as they go back to in-person school

JCDH will hold the annual Back to School vaccination clinic from July 26th - August 6th at all 3 center locations. Call 588-5234 for an appointment.

The Jefferson County Department of Health is wholeheartedly encouraging parents to add the COVID 19 vaccine to the official Back-to-School Immunizations list for children 12 years of age and older.

