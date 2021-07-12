Academy shopping spree for back to school

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Miles College Drumline got in the groove for a good cause Monday.

Academy Sports and Outdoors in Hoover gave a shopping spree for 10 children from the A.G. Gaston Boys & Girls Club. The students got a surprise including $200 gift cards which helped them buy items for back to school.

In addition, Academy also provided a $1,000 dollar gift card to the A.G. Gaston Boys & Girls Club to buy additional back to school items for other children in the club.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.