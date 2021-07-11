LawCall
One dead, two injured after shots fired on Willard Ave. Saturday night

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department reports detectives are conducting a homicide investigation after a person was shot Saturday night.

According to police, officers received calls of multiple shots fired in the 4400 block of Willard Ave. at approximately 8:09 p.m. Upon arrival to the scene, officer say they discovered the victim lying in the street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and pronounced the victim deceased. The victim’s identity will be released upon notification of next of kin.

Police also say two additional wounded victims arrived at Fire Station 25. They were transported to UAB with non-life threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation indicates there was a multiple rounds exchanged during this incident.

There are no suspects in custody.

Police asks if there is anyone who has information pertaining to the case, please contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

