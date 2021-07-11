LawCall
Health officials seeing more cases of raspatory illnesses

(Source: Pixabay)
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Health Officials are seeing an increase in cases of the common cold and other respiratory illnesses.

Experts with the Jefferson County Health Department are seeing more cases of illnesses like the flu, pneumonia, strep throat , and the common cold.

Dr. David Hicks said we are seeing this increase because restrictions have loosened and many are going mask free now. He said the masks helped prevent COVID spread, but also stopped these viruses. He said when we were masked, the flu was at an all time low.

Hicks said we will likely see this increase continue to rise as we get into the fall and winter months, but it’s important you don’t ignore your symptoms.

He said COVID-19 is not the only respiratory virus that you can catch right now that can cause you to be hospitalized.

“You can get pneumonia and be in the hospital and on the respirator due to pneumonia from a bacteria or a virus, so don’t assume you know what you have,” Hicks said. “Just because you have sniffles doesn’t mean you need to run to the doctors office and get a test, but you know when your body isn’t feeling right and you need to go and get checked out.”

Dr. Hicks said getting tested for your symptoms is important to also know if it is or isn’t COVID. He predicts we will likely see COVID cases increase in the fall as well.

