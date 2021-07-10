LawCall
Woman arrested for stealing over 80 cartons of cigarettes from Hoover gas station

Hoover gas station suspect
Hoover gas station suspect(Hoover Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A woman was arrested Thursday, after police say she went on a two day spree, stealing more than 80 cartons of cigarettes from a Circle K convenience store on Johns Hopkins Parkway in Hoover.

43-year-old Gwendolyn Braswell is accused of walking in the Circle K on two separate occasions and stealing the cigarettes.

The first theft occurred on July 6th at 6:24 a.m., when the suspect entered the store and immediately walked to a back stock room. She placed 50 cartons of cigarettes into a plastic bag and walked out of the store.

On July 7th, the suspect returned to the same store at 5:15 A.M. and went to the stock room where she placed over 30 cartons of cigarettes into a plastic bag. According to police, when the store clerk confronted her, Braswell pulled out a stun-gun and threatened him. The clerk attempted to stop her from leaving the store but was overpowered by a male accomplice.

Both suspects fled the scene in a black SUV. Hoover Police officers stopped the vehicle on July 8th in the 2300 block of John Hawkins Parkway and arrested Braswell.

She is being charged with robbery and theft and being held on bonds totaling $30,000.

