Jennifer Hudson visits FAME Recording Studios ahead of Aretha Franklin biopic

Hudson is portraying Aretha Franklin in the biopic expected to hit theatres August 2021
Jennifer Hudson outside of FAME Recording Studios in Muscle Shoals
Jennifer Hudson outside of FAME Recording Studios in Muscle Shoals(WAFF)
By Anna Mahan
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - Picture it, you’re driving down Avalon Avenue in Muscle Shoals and spot a woman that looks like Jennifer Hudson walking out of FAME Recording Studios. Doubletake, it is Jennifer Hudson.

The Grammy award-winning musician traveled south to visit the iconic recording studio just ahead of her new movie, “Respect.” Hudson is portraying the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, in the biopic slated to hit theatres August 2021.

FAME Music was established in 1959, and a couple of years later founder Rick Hall opened up the studio that still stands at the corner of East Avalon Avenue. It was there Franklin recorded hits like, “I Never Loved A Man” and “Do Right Woman.”

Aretha Franklin recording at the piano at FAME Recording Studios
Aretha Franklin recording at the piano at FAME Recording Studios(Michael Ochs Archives | FAME Recording Studios)

Artists such as Aretha Franklin, Little Richard, Wilson Pickett, Etta James, Otis Redding, the Osmonds, Jerry Reed, and Alabama are among many who recorded in the sacred studio with the Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section.

The Rhythm Section, also known as, The Swampers, can even be heard on the hit song the film is named after, “Respect.” The movie portrays some of the moments Franklin was in the studio, working with musicians from the small town.

Of course, Hudson had to pay a visit to the spot Franklin recorded some of her most notable work. Before leaving the Hit Recording Capital of the World, she snapped a picture in front of the classic FAME sign. The social media followers went wild — including us.

Catch the musician in the film when it hits theatres this August.

You can also visit the very spot where the Queen of Soul recorded so many classics that make us get up and dance by visiting FAME and taking a tour for yourself.

