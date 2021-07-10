JCCEO is helping people pay their summer cooling bills

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you’re having trouble paying your cooling utility bill, the Jefferson County Committee for Economic Opportunity may be able to help.

JCCEO is hosting a two-day event where people will be able to get assistance to help pay their utility bills.

They want people to mark their calendars for Monday July 12 and Tuesday July 13 because it will be the last opportunity they’ll have to get their summer cooling bills paid.

JCCEO has more than $400,000 available to help those struggling to pay their summer utility bills and they’ve got about three weeks to get it done.

“It’s our LIHEAP program, that’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, and in the summertime, we pay power or cooling, as most people know it, utilities and in the winter, we pay the heating bill or the gas bill,” said Director of Community Support for JCCEO, Hollis Johnson.

Eligibility is based on income and family-size. For example single applicants must make less than $1,600 a month, while the income limit for a family of four is less than $3,300.

“For their power bill, they will get $350 regular award. If there’s someone in the house that’s 60 or over, or a child 18 or younger they can get double that amount. So, they can get up to $1,000 or more on their bill, depending on how much the utility bill is,” Johnson explained.

Johnson encourages applicants to apply early, and they don’t have to be delinquent on their bills to get assistance.

The money is paid directly to the utility company, but Johnson said the process doesn’t happen overnight.

“We ask our clients to allow 30 days for processing. We have to get signatures, we have to verify that the address and the account number is correct, you know. So, that process takes about 30 days. We do ask that our clients continue to pay on their bill because the next cycle of payments will come,” Johnson said.

The two-day event is Monday, July 12th and Tuesday, July 13th at the Midfield Community Center.

It’s happening from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

You’ll need documents like a photo I.D, social security cards for every member of the family, proof of income and residence, and a copy of your bill.

For more information about the application process, visit jcceo.org.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.