Hueytown sting operation catches catalytic converter crooks

HUEYTOWN, Ala. (WBRC) - Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise in Jefferson County. But the Hueytown Police Department is beating them at their own game, setting up sting operations to catch the crooks red-handed.

Catalytic converters are a hot commodity these days. The piece is part of your car’s exhaust system, and is made of precious metals like platinum, palladium, and radium. Thieves are sliding under vehicles, brazenly sawing them off, fetching upwards $200 or more.

“They are relatively easy to get when you have the right equipment and they just take them and they carry them to scrapyards and sell them,” explained Hueytown Police Chief, Mike Yarbrough.

Chief Yarbrough said at least three thefts have been reported in the city, but it’s a growing problem nationwide.

“We wanted to do something proactive to try to combat this problem. We can sit back and take reports all day long, or we can actually take some action and try to do something about it,” Chief Yarbrough said.

So, the department got permission to set up a sting operation in the middle of the night on July 2nd.

“We had a vehicle that we set up. We had it in a dark location so we couldn’t be seen, we had officers hidden away from the vehicle some of them actually used night vision,” Chief Yarbrough said.

Hours later, a group of three men pulled up, armed with a saw, to take the bait.

“We were able to catch some people coming up. They went through the vehicle and before they could get the catalytic converter, we got them,” Chief Yarbrough explained.

All three men were arrested and charged with unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle and possession of burglary tools.

Chief Yarbrough said they plan to execute the sting again. He knows there are other groups still out there, but hopes that if these thieves know authorities are out there, hiding in the shadows, they’ll think twice before cutting under someone’s car again.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.