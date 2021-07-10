LawCall
Goat Island Brewing ready to serve Sunday brews for first time

By Cassie Fambro
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -This Sunday, Goat Island brewing in Cullman will be able to serve their custom brews to customers on Sunday for the first time ever.

We spoke to the brewery’s owner who says the recent law change is great for business. Since they’re a brewery, this will be the first Sunday they’ve ever been open!

That new rule went into effect last week, but now Goat Island will be permitted to pour freely. The brewery said after considering how they’d adjust to the new law, as well as a little prayer, they decided to open up Sunday afternoons and invite people to come, relax and enjoy some family time--either inside the brewery or in the outdoor space.

They’re just one of dozens of businesses in Cullman that stand to bring in a little more revenue thanks to the relaxed rule allowing beverage service between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.

“Especially for some of the restaurants struggling after COVID, we haven’t had the same struggles but restaurants have and they’re our top customers so we are really excited for them to be able to continue on with their businesses,” said Mike Mullaney, President of Goat Island Brewing.

It’s only been about 10 years since Cullman started selling alcohol at all.

