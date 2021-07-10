Birmingham Restaurant Week organizers launch job database

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The national worker shortage has impacted Birmingham restaurants as many are struggling to find staff.

Birmingham Restaurant Week is next month. Organizers want to make sure local restaurants are staffed and prepared, so they are launching a job recruitment database.

The database links job seekers to places participating in restaurant week.

Right now they are more than 25 restaurants participating in the event and organizer Ryleigh Esco said that number is growing.

You can go online here and see all the participating restaurants that are hiring and for what positions and apply directly with the restaurant. Esco said you can also fill out one form with your information and resume and restaurant week organizers will send it out to hiring managers for you.

Esco said there are more than 12 different positions people can apply for, ranging from kitchen staff to chef or bartender.

The goal is to staff for restaurant week, but Esco said the position is not temporary, meaning you get to keep the job after.

“We want our chefs to be creative in the kitchen,” Esco said. “We want them to have fun and use this as a resource as a tool. It’s kind of helping before to get these restaurants staffed before August and just in general to help them out. It is really important and I think will be a big assets for them.”

Esco said they hope to keep the database open after restaurant week, so people can have easy access to what participating restaurants are hiring.

The restaurants in the database are only ones participating in Birmingham Restaurant Week.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.