Woman killed in Chilton Co. crash

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A two-vehicle crash that occurred around 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday claimed the life of a Thorsby woman.

Police say 36-year-old Ashley L. Martin was fatally injured when the 2007 Lexus IS she was driving was struck by a 2007 Toyota Tundra, driven my 62-year-old Floyd Steven Penley of Clanton, Alabama. Martin was transported to UAB Hospital in Birmingham, where she was pronounced dead.

The crash occurred on Interstate 65 North near the 226 mile marker, approximately 12 miles north of Jemison.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

