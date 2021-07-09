UAB officials discuss Delta variant symptoms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Health officials with UAB say because of how rapidly the Delta variant strain has developed, there isn’t much data on it yet, but it appears Delta variant symptoms can depend on your vaccination status.

Director of UAB’s Division of Infectious Diseases Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo said for unvaccinated people, symptoms are similar to the original Alpha strain of COVID, like gastrointestinal symptoms.

She said in the unvaccinated population, there is a mix of Delta patients getting sick and recovering at home, some are being hospitalized, and some are seeing little symptoms.

Vaccinated people can have more mild and vague symptoms, similar to just a common cold.

“Clinical cases are going to be less severe,” Marrazzo said. “You are less likely to be hospitalized. You are probably not going to be sick as long and we really hope you won’t have as much long haul or post-COVID syndrome.”

Dr. Marrazzo said in the next few weeks, the CDC will be investigating to find out why some people are catching the Delta variant after being fully vaccinated.

