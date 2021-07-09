LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

UAB officials discuss Delta variant symptoms

(WBRC)
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Health officials with UAB say because of how rapidly the Delta variant strain has developed, there isn’t much data on it yet, but it appears Delta variant symptoms can depend on your vaccination status.

Director of UAB’s Division of Infectious Diseases Dr. Jeanne Marrazzo said for unvaccinated people, symptoms are similar to the original Alpha strain of COVID, like gastrointestinal symptoms.

She said in the unvaccinated population, there is a mix of Delta patients getting sick and recovering at home, some are being hospitalized, and some are seeing little symptoms.

Vaccinated people can have more mild and vague symptoms, similar to just a common cold.

“Clinical cases are going to be less severe,” Marrazzo said. “You are less likely to be hospitalized. You are probably not going to be sick as long and we really hope you won’t have as much long haul or post-COVID syndrome.”

Dr. Marrazzo said in the next few weeks, the CDC will be investigating to find out why some people are catching the Delta variant after being fully vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Gary Cohen
Body of missing Alabama doctor recovered after Florida condo collapse
Vaccine confidence continues to be a factor for many Alabamians who have not yet received a...
UAB doctor says there are 3 things you need to know about COVID vaccines
Source: WBRC video
Wedding dress dream fulfilled for 94-year-old woman
K-9 Zena was found dead in the back of her patrol vehicle.
Florida K-9 officer dies in back of patrol car
Investigation underway after teen killed in Fairfield shooting

Latest News

Harris County School District offering virtual learning for at risk students
Doctor shares concerns about COVID’s impact on upcoming school year
Vaccine hesitancy amongst the Black community
Jefferson County Department of Health prepared for potential increase in COVID testing and vaccination efforts
End of Alabama state of emergency changes telehealth rules out-of-state
Alabama’s top doc weighs in against future COVID restrictions