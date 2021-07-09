LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Police investigating after man shot in east Birmingham

Police investigating after man shot in east Birmingham
Police investigating after man shot in east Birmingham(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating after they say a man was shot in the eastern part of the city early Thursday evening.

Around 6:05 p.m., officers from the eastern precinct responded to the 700 block of 81st Place South to investigate reports of a person shot.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of what police are calling life-threatening injuries.

Police say a female suspect was taken into custody for further questioning.

The investigation continues.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Gary Cohen
Body of missing Alabama doctor recovered after Florida condo collapse
Vaccine confidence continues to be a factor for many Alabamians who have not yet received a...
UAB doctor says there are 3 things you need to know about COVID vaccines
Source: WBRC video
Wedding dress dream fulfilled for 94-year-old woman
K-9 Zena was found dead in the back of her patrol vehicle.
Florida K-9 officer dies in back of patrol car
Investigation underway after teen killed in Fairfield shooting

Latest News

Fund Peace
Jefferson County leaders support the Fund Peace movement
New data shows under-vaccinated clusters put nation at risk
Alabama in Five Clusters of Unvaccinated People in the U.S.
ACLU on Critical Race Theory
ACLU on Critical Race Theory
Man says he was denied lodging because of wheelchair
Man says he was denied lodging because of wheelchair