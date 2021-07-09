Police investigating after man shot in east Birmingham
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating after they say a man was shot in the eastern part of the city early Thursday evening.
Around 6:05 p.m., officers from the eastern precinct responded to the 700 block of 81st Place South to investigate reports of a person shot.
When they arrived, they found a man suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of what police are calling life-threatening injuries.
Police say a female suspect was taken into custody for further questioning.
The investigation continues.
