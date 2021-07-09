Police investigating after man shot in east Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating after they say a man was shot in the eastern part of the city early Thursday evening.

Around 6:05 p.m., officers from the eastern precinct responded to the 700 block of 81st Place South to investigate reports of a person shot.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment of what police are calling life-threatening injuries.

Police say a female suspect was taken into custody for further questioning.

The investigation continues.

