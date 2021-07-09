Pell City public involvement meeting held Thursday night

PELL CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - Thursday night, citizens in Pell City were able to go to a Public Involvement Meeting to discuss the planned improvements, including a roundabout at the intersections of Highway 34.

This was an open house meeting without a formal presentation. Project information, including maps and comment forms, was available for review.

Highway 34 connects Pell City to the city of Talladega. People who travel this route say it’s always backed up. One city leader who lives nearby says it is not unusual to wait almost five minutes for an opportunity to cross the road.

Pell City Councilor Ivi McDaniel has lived near Highway 34 for about 12 years. She says it stays busy throughout the day. Certain events at the Pell City Civic Center and other places can cause an increase in traffic.

“Traffic goes different ways and it gets congested. The traffic gets backed up,” says McDaniel. “There’s sporting events that are happening, whether it’s football season, baseball season - especially city league events that are happening. When people are trying to get out it takes a very long time for traffic to move because of the way that area is designed at this moment.”

McDaniel says the city has been working with the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) to solve this issue with congestion for a while. Now they want to hear from the public. Thursday’s meeting was about potential improvements, including adding a roundabout to the intersection of Cropwell Drive and Hardwick Road.

“Just taking what you hear from other people or what you see on social media,” says McDaniel. “But being able to get it from the people who are providing whatever the service that it is. Tonight that’s ALDOT talking about fixing the traffic area. So, I think that if you want to know what’s going on, if you have questions, this is a great opportunity.”

The city will take suggestions and comments from citizens until July 30. To share yours, visit this website.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.