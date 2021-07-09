More affordable housing units for Downtown Birmingham coming next year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Another affordable housing project is about to kick off in downtown Birmingham.

Developer Ed Ticheli of EPT Holdings is about to renovate the former American Red Cross headquarters on 3rd Ave North, which has been vacant for 30 years.

Ticheli says demolition will start in early August with a completion target of Christmas 2022. When the building opens, Ticheli says Market Lofts on 3rd will offer 192 apartments ranging from $750 to $1,200 a month.

“You know, it’s got five floors, we’re going to build floors 1, 2, 4, and 5, and we’re leaving floor 3 open for our community room, which is great for the residents,” says Ticheli. “We build communities, not apartment buildings.”

Ticheli completed renovation of the American Life building just blocks away late last year - another affordable housing effort he says is 90 percent occupied. Ticheli says he has several interns from Tuskegee University’s Construction Science Program working on the Red Cross redevelopment who are staying in the American life building during their five-week tenure.

