LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

More affordable housing units for Downtown Birmingham coming next year

The Birmingham skyline.
The Birmingham skyline.
By Steve Crocker
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:04 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Another affordable housing project is about to kick off in downtown Birmingham.

Developer Ed Ticheli of EPT Holdings is about to renovate the former American Red Cross headquarters on 3rd Ave North, which has been vacant for 30 years.

Ticheli says demolition will start in early August with a completion target of Christmas 2022. When the building opens, Ticheli says Market Lofts on 3rd will offer 192 apartments ranging from $750 to $1,200 a month.

“You know, it’s got five floors, we’re going to build floors 1, 2, 4, and 5, and we’re leaving floor 3 open for our community room, which is great for the residents,” says Ticheli. “We build communities, not apartment buildings.”

Ticheli completed renovation of the American Life building just blocks away late last year - another affordable housing effort he says is 90 percent occupied. Ticheli says he has several interns from Tuskegee University’s Construction Science Program working on the Red Cross redevelopment who are staying in the American life building during their five-week tenure.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Gary Cohen
Body of missing Alabama doctor recovered after Florida condo collapse
Vaccine confidence continues to be a factor for many Alabamians who have not yet received a...
UAB doctor says there are 3 things you need to know about COVID vaccines
Tara Brazzle, 44, was arrested and charged in connection with the death of a newborn in 2007.
Nearly 14 years after newborn found dead in trash bin, woman arrested
COVID-19 vaccination
Researchers studying reported menstrual changes after COVID-19 vaccination
Vestavia Hills father, son arrested on bank fraud charges

Latest News

Solving Pell City civic center's parking problems
Pell City public involvement meeting held Thursday night
On top of limited space, the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter is getting a lot of injured and...
Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter hosting adoption event to clear shelter
Fatal house fire.
1 killed overnight in Birmingham house fire
Source: WBRC video
Deadly B'ham house fire