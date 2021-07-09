LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Lincoln woman arrested for hit and run had previous DUI arrest

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: Jul. 9, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested the driver of a hit and run accident caught on camera.

Surveillance video shows a vehicle hitting a woman who was lighting fireworks in the street near NW 6th Street and Dawes Avenue on Saturday night. The 21-year-old victim, Emilia Graham, has a broken collar bone, a concussion, as well as dozens of scrapes and bruises that cover her body. The injuries to her face needed to be glued shut.

After the video went viral, Isabel Knapp-Cuevas, 22, contacted police and said that she may have been involved. Police conducted several interviews and analyzed digital evidence to verify it was her vehicle and she was the driver. Police went to Knapp-Cuevas’ house Monday afternoon and found a black 2011 Chevrolet Impala that had a flat tire and a missing passenger side rear view mirror as well as other damage to the passenger side. Police said a rear-view mirror was found at the accident site.

Isabel Knapp-Cuevas
Isabel Knapp-Cuevas(Lincoln Police)

Knapp-Cuevas said she was unaware she struck a pedestrian and instead thought she ran over an artillery shell. She said the smoky air conditions from the fireworks made it hard to see.

Knapp-Cuevas was arrested Thursday for leaving the scene of an injury accident, property damage, no vehicle registration, stop sign violation and driving under license revocation.

She wasn’t supposed to be behind the wheel because of a DUI she received on May 26. According to a court document, police pulled her over around 2:48 a.m. on Centennial Mall between O and N Streets. Her blood alcohol level was 0.143 percent.

She failed to appear to her court appearance on June 29 and a warrant was issued for her arrest. She appeared in court on July 5 and 6 and released on $1,500 bond. Her next court date for the DUI is August 10.

Knapp-Cuevas appeared in court Thursday afternoon for leaving the scene of an injury accident and bond was set at $10,000.

A neighbor’s security camera captured the crash, which happened right before 11 p.m. on July 3 during an annual party that Graham hosted. After the impact, Graham was struck, and the vehicle that hit her took off after striking a vehicle parked on the side of the road.

Graham told 10/11 she now needs constant help and attention from friends and loved ones. Even simple tasks like getting off the couch and walking outside require at least one person’s assistance.

“My partner has had to get me out of bed, in bed, sit down, use the restroom, shower, feed me,” Graham said. “I can’t really lift anything up, I can’t open anything.”

Lincoln woman severely injured in hit and run still looking for answers
Lincoln woman severely injured in hit and run still looking for answers(Ellis Wiltsey)

In the July 3rd surveillance video, Graham is seen leaning down to light off a firework. Within seconds a car drives through the residential street. The direction it was traveling would also put it coming through an intersection with stop signs.

Dozens of Graham’s friends and family watched her get hit, thrown in the air, and land several feet away. Witnesses said Graham even put her hands out in front of her seconds before the car barreled into her, in an attempt to slow it down or brace for the impact.

“Did not stop,” said Adanya Hogan, a witness. “Went through the four-way stop. Went around the fountain, hit Emilia, and kept going straight. No brakes were pumped, no lights came on. They didn’t slow down, if anything they sped up after.”

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 vaccination
Researchers studying reported menstrual changes after COVID-19 vaccination
Fatal house fire.
Birmingham PD: Homicide investigation after man shot dead found in burning home
Scene at Sumpter Smith ANG on East Lake Boulevard following shooting in Tarrant
Four people shot in Tarrant during robbery
More affordable housing units for Downtown Birmingham coming next year
More affordable housing units for Downtown Birmingham coming next year
Woman killed in Chilton Co. crash

Latest News

Hoover gas station suspect
Woman arrested for stealing over 80 cartons of cigarettes from Hoover gas station
Zaila Avant-garde, 14, from Harvey, Louisiana reacts after correctly spelling a word during the...
LSU offers 14-year-old La. spelling bee champion a full scholarship
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Timeline of Summer Wells case
Could Alabama end up like Missouri
Could Alabama end up like Missouri
Goat Island
Goat Island Brewing ready to serve Sunday brews for first time