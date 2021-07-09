Jefferson County Department of Health prepared for potential increase in COVID testing and vaccination efforts

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As COVID-19 cases begin to rise again, health officials are preparing to ramp up testing and vaccination efforts, if needed.

Officials with the Jefferson County Department of Health said the COVID-19 pandemic shined a light on how underfunded many health departments across the country have been. They say now, federal programs are offering more dollars to public health.

“Our health department here in Jefferson County is in very good financial shape,” Jefferson County Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson said.

Wilson said the department didn’t need to use much of their reserve funds for COVID efforts because of a CARES Act grant in 2020.

“That really helped support us through the first part of the pandemic with a lot of our response,” Wilson said. “A lot of that was around testing and hiring people for contact tracing and things like that early on.”

He said that money can’t be used for anything except COVID efforts, but now more federal dollars are available to use on other things. The department got a recent CDC grant that can help fund continued COVID prevention and preparedness for other potential pandemics.

“We can build new rooms to isolate people to do testing and investigation for something that is highly infectious, such as measles,” Wilson said. “We are also going to be able to build a covered shelter for drive thru testing or vaccination efforts. That’s been a little bit of a challenge with inclement weather.”

Wilson said some of the CDC grant money is also now being used for vaccination education.

“We are using some of it for public information and getting the word out and promoting vaccination,” Wilson said. “We are hiring some people to go out into the communities and do community outreach and education.”

Wilson said if there is another large spike in COVID cases, The Jefferson County Health Department is financially ready.

“We are in a strong position if we needed to do extra vaccination or testing efforts,” Wilson said.

Dr. Wilson said the department also has more federal grant funds coming soon to help other public health efforts in the community like HIV prevention.

