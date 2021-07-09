LawCall
Incentives available at COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday at Ramsay High School

Ramsay High School. Source: WBRC video
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Ramsay High School in Birmingham will host a COVID-19 pop-up vaccination clinic Saturday morning. Incentives will be offered to city school students and residents who are interested.

Lunch will be provided at no cost and the first 25 people to get vaccinated will receive a $25 DoorDash gift card.

Officials say drawings for other gift cards will also be held.

Doors will be open at Ramsay High School, located at 1800 13th Avenue South, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Birmingham City Schools and Alabama Regional Medical Services are holding these clinics throughout the school district this summer.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan says the clinic is open to the entire community.

“We want the entire community to be safe and healthy,” said Dr. Sullivan. “And we also want a safe return to school for our students, faculty and staff. This is our best shot.”

Students return to the classroom in Birmingham on Monday, August 2 for in-person teaching and learning.

