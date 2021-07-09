Four people shot in Tarrant during robbery

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Four people were shot Thursday evening in Tarrant during what police say was a robbery and home invasion.

Tarrant Police received a call about the incident around 6:45 p.m.

According to an official with the Tarrant Police Department, a male suspect approached three men outside a residence in the 1600 block of Mountain Drive to rob them.

After taking some items from the three men, police say he demanded more items from inside the residence. The three men then entered the residence followed by the suspect.

That’s when police say several shots were fired inside the residence. All three robbery victims were shot, but authorities say their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Police say the suspect was also shot in the abdomen and the arm. When he attempted to flee the scene, he pulled in front of the Sumpter Smith Air National Guard base on East Lake Boulevard.

When he stopped, police say the suspect got out of his car and fell to the ground, telling folks at the gate he had been shot.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews were called to that scene and transported the suspect to an area hospital for treatment.

The suspect has been identified by Tarrant Police, but his name has not yet been released. No details about his condition have been released.

