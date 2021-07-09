FIRST ALERT: Scattered storms in North Alabama Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! We are starting off this morning dry and warm. Temperatures are mostly in the low to mid 70s. It remains very muggy and uncomfortable when you step outside. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing a disturbance to our north that will move into parts of north Alabama later today. It will help to produce additional showers and storms this afternoon and evening. I think the best spots that could see rain today will be in our northeastern counties including Cherokee, Etowah, Blount, Cullman, and Calhoun counties. Rain chances today are up around 40 percent for scattered storms. Several spots will likely stay dry for most of the day. It is very difficult to pinpoint when and where storms will form during the summer months. A lot of the storms that form are normally heat activated. Plan for a partly to mostly cloudy sky today with highs in the upper 80s. When you factor in the humidity, it will feel like it is in the low to mid 90s. Winds will continue from the southwest at 5-10 mph. If you plan on heading out this evening, temperatures are forecast to cool into the upper 70s around 8 p.m. We’ll hold on to a 20 percent chance for rain tonight, but most spots will likely remain dry and muggy. Sunset occurs this evening at 8 p.m. Tomorrow it will set at 7:59 p.m. The amount of daylight each day will begin to shorten as we approach the fall and winter months.

Scattered Storms Possible This Weekend: The latest model runs are now indicating a better chance to see scattered storms Saturday. We’ll likely start tomorrow off mostly dry with temperatures in the lower 70s. We should see a mix of sun and clouds Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Models are hinting that scattered storms could develop in west Alabama and move to the east. We’ve increased our rain chance to 40-50 percent for both Saturday and Sunday. Storms that form over the weekend will be capable of producing heavy rain, gusty winds up to 30-40 mph, and lightning. Just make sure you monitor the WBRC First Alert Weather App as it will notify you if heavy rain or lightning is nearby. Remember that when thunder roars, you go indoors.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of a weak cold front that will try to move into Central Alabama Monday. It will help to enhance our rain chances across Central Alabama. Plan for a 70 percent chance for scattered showers and storms Monday. With extra cloud cover and higher rain coverage, temperatures will trend a little cooler with highs in the low to mid 80s. I think the biggest threat for Monday will be heavy rain and gusty winds. Severe threat appears low at this time.

Unsettled Summertime Pattern Next Week: The cold front will likely stall and dissipate across the Southeast early next week. We will likely stay in a muggy and hot pattern for the middle part of July. Plan for high temperatures to climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s with rain chances around 40-50 percent next Tuesday through Friday. Mornings will end up mostly dry with the bulk of our rain chances occurring in the afternoon and evening hours.

Tropical Storm Elsa: Elsa continues to rapidly move to the northeast at 30-35 mph this morning. It is currently producing heavy rain and an isolated tornado threat for parts of Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts. Elsa is responsible for flooding in parts of New York City yesterday. Elsa has winds up to 50 mph and will continue to move off quickly to the northeast. It will eventually move into the Northern Atlantic and lose tropical characteristics over the weekend. The rest of the tropics is looking quiet for the next five to seven days. It is not unusual for the Atlantic to remain quiet for the month of July. It typically becomes more active in late July and early August. September is considered the peak of the hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information. Have a safe and wonderful weekend!

