Birmingham City Schools surveying parents to determine student COVID vaccination rate

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Parents of students in the Birmingham City Schools system are being asked to complete a survey on COVID-19 vaccinations.

Surveys were distributed Friday by email and it’s also available on the district’s website.

Officials say the purpose of the survey is to determine the number of students in each school that have been vaccinated for COVID-19.

“School starts with in-person learning on Aug. 2. We want all of our students and employees to be safe and healthy,” said Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan. “By gauging the percentage of vaccinated students in each school, we can make decisions to help prepare for their safe return.”

Parents are asked to complete a survey for each of their children who are eligible to receive the vaccination. The district asks the survey be completed by 5 p.m. on Friday, July 16.

“Public health officials have advised school systems to be prepared for the impact of the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19, which may affect areas like Jefferson County, with its low rate of COVID-19 vaccinations,” Sullivan said. “Throughout this pandemic, our goal has been to keep our employees and students safe and healthy, and that goal has not changed.”

