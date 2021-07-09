LawCall
Birmingham car crash ends in arrest of 2 people who eluded police 1 week prior

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - 2 people were arrested Friday evening after a police chase ended in a car crash near I-59 and 31 St. N in Birmingham.

The arrests involved two occupants of a silver Dodge Charger who Homewood police say eluded a traffic stop in Homewood on July 4.

Homewood PD spotted the vehicle again Friday evening and initiated a pursuit. The chase continued into Birmingham city limits where officers say the suspects crashed the vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Both suspects are in custody for attempting to elude and multiple warrants.

