LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Alabama’s top doc weighs in against future COVID restrictions

By Cassie Fambro
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey posted on Facebook Thursday that Alabama is moving forward from the pandemic and open for business.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris is reluctant to say any more restrictions could be needed, saying we’ve learned so much since last year.

Dr. Harris tells us the main reason we should not have to see more requirements to social distance or stay at home because a vaccine is widely available which curtails the spread of the virus. He also says that hospitals have ramped up their supply chains, so even if there was a dramatic rise in cases, hospitals would not be short on PPE like we saw a year ago, which contributed to statewide restrictions.

He doesn’t think there’s any discussion to bring back restrictions at all right now, but he says they are watching cases rise and it’s imperative to get vaccinated so no one has to talk about it again.

“Our most vulnerable people are getting vaccinated, but we are still not out of the woods. If you are a vaccinated person, I think you can return to something like normal life now like it used to be, but if you are not a vaccinated person, I do not think the world has changed very much for you,” said Dr. Harris.

He applauds nursing homes in particular which saw a dramatic number of deaths last year, and have over a 90% vaccination rate now.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Gary Cohen
Body of missing Alabama doctor recovered after Florida condo collapse
Vaccine confidence continues to be a factor for many Alabamians who have not yet received a...
UAB doctor says there are 3 things you need to know about COVID vaccines
Source: WBRC video
Wedding dress dream fulfilled for 94-year-old woman
K-9 Zena was found dead in the back of her patrol vehicle.
Florida K-9 officer dies in back of patrol car
Investigation underway after teen killed in Fairfield shooting

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccination
Researchers studying reported menstrual changes after COVID-19 vaccination
Jaden's mom said during his 18-month fight with this awful cancer that develops in the nervous...
Northport family hosts blood drive in loving memory of son
Jefferson Co. sees COVID cases more than double since June
Vaccine confidence continues to be a factor for many Alabamians who have not yet received a...
UAB doctor says there are 3 things you need to know about COVID vaccines