LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

5-year-old vacationing in North Myrtle Beach uncovers megalodon tooth

5-year-old Xander found this megalodon tooth at Ocean Creek Resort in North Myrtle Beach.
5-year-old Xander found this megalodon tooth at Ocean Creek Resort in North Myrtle Beach.(Kelly Buck)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 12:01 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – One five-year-old boy will be taking home quite the treasure after his vacation in North Myrtle Beach.

Kelly Buck sent WMBF News pictures of her 5-year-old son Xander and his discovery: a megalodon tooth.

Buck said that Xander found the tooth in the swash at Ocean Creek Resort where they are staying for the summer.

If you have a cool picture or video that you would like to share, CLICK HERE to upload them.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Gary Cohen
Body of missing Alabama doctor recovered after Florida condo collapse
Vaccine confidence continues to be a factor for many Alabamians who have not yet received a...
UAB doctor says there are 3 things you need to know about COVID vaccines
Tara Brazzle, 44, was arrested and charged in connection with the death of a newborn in 2007.
Nearly 14 years after newborn found dead in trash bin, woman arrested
COVID-19 vaccination
Researchers studying reported menstrual changes after COVID-19 vaccination
Vestavia Hills father, son arrested on bank fraud charges

Latest News

Fatal house fire.
Man killed overnight in Birmingham house fire identified, foul play suspected
The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office is requesting the assistance of the...
JeffCo Coroner’s office requests help locating family of recent decedents
The Birmingham skyline.
More affordable housing units for Downtown Birmingham coming next year
Solving Pell City civic center's parking problems
Pell City public involvement meeting held Thursday night
On top of limited space, the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter is getting a lot of injured and...
Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter hosting adoption event to clear shelter