LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

2 Tenn. residents killed in Walker Co. crash

By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Two Tennessee residents were killed in a two-vehicle crash around 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say 24-year-old Christian Barfield was killed when he lost control of the 2008 Honda Civic he was driving at a high rate of speed. The vehicle crossed the median and struck a 2012 GMC Acadia.

Barfield and a passenger, 25-year-old Amber Couch, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the crash occurred on Interstate 22 at the 39 mile marker, approximately four miles west of Carbon Hill.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Gary Cohen
Body of missing Alabama doctor recovered after Florida condo collapse
Vaccine confidence continues to be a factor for many Alabamians who have not yet received a...
UAB doctor says there are 3 things you need to know about COVID vaccines
COVID-19 vaccination
Researchers studying reported menstrual changes after COVID-19 vaccination
Vestavia Hills father, son arrested on bank fraud charges
Scene at Sumpter Smith ANG on East Lake Boulevard following shooting in Tarrant
Four people shot in Tarrant during robbery

Latest News

Ramsay High School. Source: WBRC video
Incentives available at COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday at Ramsay High School
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
ADPH: More than 554K positive COVID cases as fewer people get vaccines
Fatal house fire.
Man killed overnight in Birmingham house fire identified, foul play suspected
The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office is requesting the assistance of the...
JeffCo Coroner’s office requests help locating family of recent decedents