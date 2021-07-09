2 Tenn. residents killed in Walker Co. crash

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Two Tennessee residents were killed in a two-vehicle crash around 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Police say 24-year-old Christian Barfield was killed when he lost control of the 2008 Honda Civic he was driving at a high rate of speed. The vehicle crossed the median and struck a 2012 GMC Acadia.

Barfield and a passenger, 25-year-old Amber Couch, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the crash occurred on Interstate 22 at the 39 mile marker, approximately four miles west of Carbon Hill.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

