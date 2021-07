BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews are investigating a house fire that killed at least one person on Todd Avenue.

Officials say it happened around midnight.

One person died, but no other injuries were reported, according to officials.

So far, no word on what caused the house to go up in flames.

Fatal house fire. (Source: Greg Long/WBRC)

