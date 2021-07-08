LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Tuscaloosa City Schools offering free grab-and-go meals to students

School lunch in Hawaii
School lunch in Hawaii(Hawaii News Now)
By Ugochi Iloka
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa City School System is offering free meals to students during the whole month of July. Meal bag pick-ups are available on Thursdays for Tuscaloosa City School students starting today.

The Tuscaloosa City School district is offering free meals to children 18 and younger all this month as part of its Summer Feeding Program.

Meals are available at four locations in the city. The Alberta School for Performing Arts, Rock Quarry Elementary, Skyland Elementary, and Westlawn Middle School.

Children may eat breakfast between 7:30-8:30 a.m. Lunch will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. inside the facility on weekdays. Parents also have the option on Thursdays to receive a week’s worth of meals to go, if their kids don’t want to eat in the school.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Gary Cohen
Body of missing Alabama doctor recovered after Florida condo collapse
Vaccine confidence continues to be a factor for many Alabamians who have not yet received a...
UAB doctor says there are 3 things you need to know about COVID vaccines
Investigation underway after teen killed in Fairfield shooting
Source: WBRC video
Wedding dress dream fulfilled for 94-year-old woman
K-9 Zena was found dead in the back of her patrol vehicle.
Florida K-9 officer dies in back of patrol car

Latest News

Rise Against Hunger feeding those in need.
Rise Against Hunger, Ismaili CIVIC volunteers packing over 10K meals for worldwide distribution
Jaden's mom said during his 18-month fight with this awful cancer that develops in the nervous...
Northport family hosts blood drive in loving memory of son
Blood drive for Jaden Smith
Blood drive for Jaden Smith
Mall snake was gone for 30 hours before reported missing
Mall snake found ‘alive and well’ after missing for days