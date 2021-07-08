Tuscaloosa City Schools offering free grab-and-go meals to students

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa City School System is offering free meals to students during the whole month of July. Meal bag pick-ups are available on Thursdays for Tuscaloosa City School students starting today.

The Tuscaloosa City School district is offering free meals to children 18 and younger all this month as part of its Summer Feeding Program.

Meals are available at four locations in the city. The Alberta School for Performing Arts, Rock Quarry Elementary, Skyland Elementary, and Westlawn Middle School.

Children may eat breakfast between 7:30-8:30 a.m. Lunch will be served from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. inside the facility on weekdays. Parents also have the option on Thursdays to receive a week’s worth of meals to go, if their kids don’t want to eat in the school.

