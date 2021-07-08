Rise Against Hunger, Ismaili CIVIC volunteers packing over 10K meals for worldwide distribution

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Ismaili CIVIC is hosting a meal packaging event with Rise Against Hunger, packaging 10,000+ meals to be distributed to those facing hunger around the world.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 17, with Ismaili CIVIC volunteers packaging in shifts starting at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The packing location is at the Birmingham Ismaili Jamatkhana.

Rise Against Hunger says the event’s participants will work to package rice, soy, dehydrated vegetables and vitamins. The volunteers will be truly “lending a hand” to those who need it most. The packaged meals will then be sent to people facing food insecurity around the globe.

Birmingham’s Mayor, Randall Woodfin, will also be attending the event during the afternoon hours.

Rise Against Hunger says 690 million people in the world do not have enough nutritious food to live a healthy life, which means that about one in 11 people go to bed hungry each night. In addition, the Food and Agriculture Organization reports that 83-132 million more people are predicted to be undernourished as a result of the pandemic.

Rise Against Hunger, an international humanitarian organization working to end hunger, is responding to meet the need. Rise Against Hunger provides immediate nourishment for those facing hunger today, and implements sustainable solutions that will lift entire communities for years to come. To date, Rise Against Hunger has facilitated the packaging of more than 540 million meals to be distributed to countries around the world.

Find more information about Ismaili CIVIC at this link.

