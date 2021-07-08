LawCall
Northport family hosts blood drive in loving memory of son

By Ugochi Iloka
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA , Ala. (WBRC) - A family teamed up with the American Red Cross to honor a young boy who lost his battle to cancer.

Jaden Smith would’ve turned 13-years-old this week. He was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma, a cancer that develops in the nervous system, when he was just 10-years-old. His mom says during his 18-month fight, he received over 100 blood donation supplies from the American Red Cross.

Now friends and family have decided to host a blood drive in Jaden’s memory. His mom says raising awareness about the need for more blood donations is what he would’ve wanted.

Jaden’s mom said even though they lost Jaden in the end, knowing they can help other families with similar stories like there’s is how they find peace with it all.

“We were that someone else at one time. We needed that. The donations were there from other people when we needed it. When our child, when the unthinkable happened to us. We know how important this is and to be able to do this on Jaden’s birthday. It’s a way for us to cope and to get through a really terrible day where we miss him the most,” Melissa Smith said.

An American Red Cross rep said 81 units were donated at the Jaden Smith blood drive Wednesday in Northport, which will help 243 people. Also, all through the month of July, Amazon is offering $10 gift cards to people who donate blood to the American Red Cross.

Even though Jaden’s blood drive is over, you can still help donate blood to the American Red Cross at University Mall from noon to 5 p.m. Monday July 12th.

