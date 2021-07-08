LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Man says Weiss Lake motel refused him a room because he’s in a wheelchair, motel responds

By Brittany Dionne
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTRE, Ala. (WBRC) - A Georgia man claims he was refused service at a local motel because he’s in a wheelchair.

Scott East of Villa Rica, GA recorded the incident on his cellphone and posted it online. The video went viral.

It happened Monday at the Weiss Lake Lodge.

East said his family was on vacation in the area and had contacted the motel minutes before arriving to confirm they could accommodate him.

“They said everything was good to go,” said East.

But when the family tried to check in, East said they were turned away.

“The lady got to shaking her head and hand, no,” East recalled.

The lodge manager, James McDonald, didn’t want to show his face but did want to offer an explanation.

“It was a miscommunication on everybody’s part,” McDonald said.

McDonald said he wasn’t on-site that day and the woman in the video, the owner’s wife, had a language barrier.

“The lady point-blank said’ we do not like wheelchairs’,” East asserted.

McDonald said the motel would never discriminate against anyone.

“People stay here all the time that are handicapped. We have dogs here [too],” McDonald said.

McDonald said the property has two handicap-accessible rooms, but they needed to be cleaned and the motel was short-staffed Monday.

The motel is one level and McDonald admitted all the rooms are accessible by wheelchair with one difference to the full accessible rooms.

“These two have open baths where you can fit a wheelchair in, the others you can’t,” McDonald explained.

East said that he was never given the option to wait for the room to be cleaned or stay in a traditional room.

“If the room was dirty, why didn’t y’all tell me to come back,” East questioned.

While questioning the owner’s wife at the registration counter, East said the owner arrived, got out of his car, and told his wife to call 9-1-1. That exchange was also caught on video.

“He thought his wife was being threatened. That’s all,” McDonald said. East said he never threatened anyone. McDonald reached out to East Wednesday afternoon, he said to offer an apology and explain why they didn’t put the family in a traditional room. The motel also offered East a free stay the next time they visited.

“I am so sorry this happened,” McDonald said.

East said he did not accept their explanation.

“I just don’t want this to happen to another person,” said East. “If you don’t have a clean room, just tell me the rooms aren’t clean and to come back in two hours, don’t try to say now, three days later, try to make me look like a fool,” East exclaimed.

East said he had been in contact with an attorney and was considering legal action.

He had no plans of visiting the Weiss Lake Lodge again.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Panama City Beach Police are looking for new leads as they continue to search for a missing...
Body of missing boy found in the Gulf
The announcement comes as J-P Dice will depart WBRC to pursue his career in aviation
WBRC FOX6 News names Wes Wyatt as new Chief Meteorologist
Teeny tiny firecrackers from Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
Governor Kay Ivey
Alabama’s COVID state of emergency ends Tuesday
Matthew Wilcox.
B’ham police officer resigns after being arrested for first-degree rape, other charges

Latest News

Carver Community Center in Oxford reopening
The Carver Community Center in Anniston ready to give kids a safe space to play
Wood Springs Pharmacy works to meet demands in community
Local pharmacies don’t believe Amazon will hurt business
Heavy equipment moves sand dredged from the Mississippi River in Brownsville, Minnesota
Louisiana’s coast is starved for river sand; Wisconsin has it
Roofs damaged
Fultondale Village has roof replacement plan 6 months after tornado