Jefferson County leaders support the Fund Peace movement

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Today a group of pastors, Jefferson County’s District Attorney and Sheriff asked local leaders to give federal funds to fight gun violence. It was called the Fund Peace Summit.

Back in June the White House proposed it’s plan to prevent and respond to gun crime and ensure public safety. In Birmingham people who attended the summit want to attack the problem in ways other than arrests and putting more officers on the streets.

Pastor Gregory Clarke with New Hope Baptist understands Birmingham is facing a gun violence problem.

“Reading, tears came to my eyes, about all the people that had been killed about gun violence.” Clark said.

Clark formed Birmingham Peacemakers to attack gun violence. Now he is joining the Fund Peace movement to use federal funds to support programs to reduce crime before it happens.

Jefferson County D.A. Danny Carr agreed. “We have to be proactive. We have to people who are on the front lines, who are in the community every day, who know the bad actors,” Carr said.

The group’s plea to get some of the federal funds was endorsed by Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway.

“We can not arrest ourselves out of this problem. This is a social problem. It’s not a criminal problem. We need all hands on deck,” Pettway said.

A member of the Fund Peace group made an emotional plea for funding to help combat gun violence.

“We are tired of talking. If you are not going to fund peace now then what you are telling us what you think about us and the city of Birmingham,” Chico Tillman, Peace Fund said.

The group said it will be up to Congress to approve the funds and programs. The programs include gun violence intervention out reach, hospital based intervention programs for victims and programs to help those traumatized by gun violence.

