JeffCo Coroner’s office requests help locating family of recent decedents

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Corner’s Office is asking for assistance from the public to locate the family of several people who recently died in the county.

57-year-old Terry Wayne Albright died on June 21 at 11:49 a.m. He was found unresponsive in his home in the 1500 block of 7th Ave N in Bessemer, by his landlord. According to officials, all attempts to locate his family have failed. Albright has a sister, but her name and place of residence is unknown. Albright has lived in Bessemer for the past three years and previously lived in Maylene, Alabama.

Terry Wayne Albright (Jefferson County Coroner)

74-year-old Clarence Edward Watson died of natural causes in his apartment on 300 Beacon Crest Lane in Birmingham. Watson was found after a neighbor requested a welfare check because they had not seen Watson for a few weeks. According to officials. all attempts to locate family have failed. The decedent has two brothers, but their names are unknown, and they possibly live in Michigan. The decedent has lived at the apartment where he was found for at least the past five years.

Clarence Edward Watson (Jefferson County Coroner)

31-year-old Jame Thomas Riley was found unresponsive in a room at USA Economy Lodge on Crestwood Blvd in Birmingham by motel management. Riley’s place of residence is Montgomery, Alabama. According to officials, all attempts to locate his family have failed.

Jame Thomas Riley (Jefferson County Coroner)

65-year-old Edward James Posely was found unresponsive in a room at USA Economy Lodge on 400 Beacon Pkwy West in Birmingham, Alabama by motel management. According to officials, all attempts to locate family have failed. Posley previously lived in the 4300 block of 5th Avenue South, Birmingham and reportedly has family living in Selma, Alabama.

Edward James Posely (Jefferson County Coroner)

59-year-old Fred Kirkley Bedenbagh was discovered by Birmingham Police at Extended Stay America on 12 Perimeter Park S in Birmingham after a friend requested a welfare check because they had not seen him in a week. According to officials, All attempts to locate family have failed. Bedenbagh previously lived in the 2500 block of Chatwood Road in Vestavia Hills.

Fred Kirkley Bedenbagh (Jefferson County Coroner)

Any family or person with knowledge of the family of these individuals is asked to call the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office at 205-930-3603.

