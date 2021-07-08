Heart Gallery Alabama: Colton

Colton, born August 2008, enjoys playing sports and video games. He also likes to draw. Colton says he would play outside all day if he could.

He would also love to go to an arcade and play video games. He is a very caring and creative child.

--

Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.