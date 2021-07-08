Fultondale Village has roof replacement plan 6 months after tornado

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been almost six months since a devastating and deadly tornado struck the town of Fultondale, and some areas have still not recovered.

The majority of the buildings in Fultondale Village have some roof damage, and residents say they’re desperate for action.

A woman who didn’t want to be identified says she wants to feel safe again.

“One night we were in there asleep, and it just fell in,” she said.

In photos, of the ceiling caving in, right over the bed where she slept with her four-month-old baby.

“They patched it up, said they would be out the next two Tuesdays, and no one ever came out,” she recalled.

She said the problems with her roof were evident before the tornado.

“Them not taking care of the apartments,” she said.

The property manager told says the damage was from the tornado, and they plan to replace roofs in a couple weeks.

“They said they planned to come after the Fourth of July to repair it, but I haven’t heard from anybody else,” the mother who wished not to be identified said.

In an email, Jefferson County Housing Authority Executive Director Ken Vaughan told says a contract has been signed, and roof replacements are on the way.

That’s a big relief for at least one mother, and her baby.

