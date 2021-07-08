FIRST ALERT: Lower rain chances Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Thursday! We are starting off the morning with cloud cover and some spotty showers in isolated spots. First Alert AccuTrack Radar showing the showers pushing off to the north-northeast. It is a warm and muggy start to the day with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s. We should see some sunshine this afternoon, but it’ll end up becoming a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will trend a little warmer than yesterday with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will continue from the southwest at 5-10 mph. Latest model runs are indicating our rain chances may end up lower today. We have dropped our rain chance to a 30 percent for widely scattered storms. Anything that develops today will have the chance to produce heavy rain, some gusty winds and lightning. I would not cancel any outdoor activities today. Just monitor your app as it will notify you if heavy rain or lightning is nearby. We might end up with a higher rain chance tomorrow.

Next Big Thing: I think we will see a higher coverage in showers and storms tomorrow as a disturbance moves in from the northwest. We’ll likely start tomorrow off mostly cloudy and warm with temperatures in the lower 70s. We should see a partly to mostly cloudy sky tomorrow with high temperatures warming up into the mid to upper 80s. When you combine the temperatures and humidity together, it will feel like it is in the 90s. With daytime heating, models are hinting that scattered storms will likely develop across Central Alabama after noon. Rain chances will be around 50-60 percent. Any storm that forms will be capable of producing heavy rain and gusty winds.

Weekend Forecast: The weekend is looking like a typical summertime pattern. Saturday could end up being our driest day of the weekend. We will still introduce a 30 percent chance for widely scattered storms in the afternoon and evening hours with highs in the upper 80s. Best chance for rain Saturday will likely occur along and north of I-20/59. Sunday could end up a little wetter as a cold front inches closer to the Southeast helping to spark showers and storms across the area. Plan for a 50 percent chance for scattered storms Sunday with a mostly cloudy sky. Best chance for storms Sunday will likely occur west of I-65. Temperatures are forecast to heat up into the upper 80s. With plenty of humidity around, it could feel like it is in the mid 90s.

Next Week: A cold front will try to move into our area next week. Monday is looking like our wettest day with a 60 percent chance for scattered showers and storms. Rain chances will lower a little bit by the middle part of next week. We’ll hold on to a 30-40 percent chance for rain next Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will trend close to average with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s with overnight lows in the lower 70s.

Tropical Storm Elsa: Elsa remains a tropical storm as of 4 a.m. It has winds up to 40 mph and is moving into the Carolinas. It is still producing isolated tornadoes as it moves to the northeast. It will impact the Mid-Atlantic tonight. It will then rapidly move into the Northeast and should be out of the United States by Friday evening. The rest of the tropics is looking quiet as we head into next week. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

Have a safe Thursday.

