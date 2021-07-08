LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

FBI: Motive uncertain in fatal shooting of Indiana officer

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — An FBI official says investigators haven’t yet determined the motive for the ambush shooting of a western Indiana police officer outside an FBI office in Terre Haute.

FBI Indianapolis special agent in charge Paul Keenan says the suspected gunman in the Wednesday afternoon shooting remained hospitalized Thursday after being shot by an FBI agent.

The shooting killed Terre Haute police Detective Greg Ferency, a 30-year department veteran who had been a federal task force officer since 2010.

Detective Greg Ferency, a 30 year Veteran with the Terre Haute Police Department was shot and killed today in the line...

Posted by Terre Haute Police Department on Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Keenan says the filing of federal charges was “imminent” against the suspected gunman and that his identity wasn’t being released until then.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Gary Cohen
Body of missing Alabama doctor recovered after Florida condo collapse
Vaccine confidence continues to be a factor for many Alabamians who have not yet received a...
UAB doctor says there are 3 things you need to know about COVID vaccines
Investigation underway after teen killed in Fairfield shooting
Source: WBRC video
Wedding dress dream fulfilled for 94-year-old woman
K-9 Zena was found dead in the back of her patrol vehicle.
Florida K-9 officer dies in back of patrol car

Latest News

Rise Against Hunger feeding those in need.
Rise Against Hunger, Ismaili CIVIC volunteers packing over 10K meals for worldwide distribution
Pedestrians dash across the intersection of Greene and Duval streets as heavy winds and rain...
Tropical storm kills 1 in Florida, hurts 10 at Georgia base
Video from the night of the Haitian president's assassination appears to show assailants...
Video appears to show moments after Haitian president's assassination
FILE - This July 19, 2012, file photo, shows a Chick-fil-A fast food restaurant in Atlanta.
Chick-fil-A tops customer satisfaction charts for 7th year in a row
Jaden's mom said during his 18-month fight with this awful cancer that develops in the nervous...
Northport family hosts blood drive in loving memory of son