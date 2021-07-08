The Carver Community Center in Anniston ready to give kids a safe space to play

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Carver Community Center in Anniston is welcoming kids of all ages back for new events this summer. Free play will be offered Monday through Thursday from 1 to 6pm. They’re also hosting softball and basketball camps. Giving kids in Anniston a way to reconnect and stay busy this summer.

Center Director Patricia Pickens says they’re looking forward to seeing children and giving them a space to unwind and have fun.

“With the pandemic it closed off a lot of interactions and socialization,” says Pickens. “So that is what the free play and the community center provides. A safe place where kids can have something to do. Where they can interact and socialize with friends or people they meet up with.”

The free play is offered to kids starting at 3 years of age. Pickens welcomes parents with small children to come out to the center.

From 1 until 3pm, they have areas set up to separate different age groups. At 3-6pm the gymnasium is used for full court.

“We have that time if younger kids want to come in,” says Pickens. “Or parents want to bring in younger kids, that is their opportunity. Because we have everybody basically separated in multiple goals. So that everybody has their own space to spread out and play.”

The center is not just a place for play. Pickens says people can use their facilities for various activities like meetings and parties.

“They can rent our gymnasium,” says Pickens. “They can either rent the whole gym or half of the gym. They can also rent out the meeting room that we have. Also, we have two other rooms that we kind of utilize those for meetings.”

Guests are encouraged to call before coming up to ensure the gym space is available. The community center will be cleaned daily after each session. People who are not vaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear a mask. For more information call 256-231-7630 or visit https://www.annistonal.gov/events

