Off-duty Birmingham police officer arrested and charged for DUI

Lacandra Evette Barlow
Lacandra Evette Barlow(Birmingham Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An off-duty Birmingham police officer was arrested and charged with driving under the influence over the holiday weekend.

According to the citation, 32-year-old Lacandra Evette Barlow was pulled over by an Alabama state trooper near I-59 north shortly after 12 a.m. Monday morning.

Barlow was described as having bloodshot, watery eyes and an odor of alcohol on her breath. The citation states Barlow was unsteady her feet and admitted to drinking. Her blood alcohol level was recorded at 0.13. The legal limit in Alabama is 0.08.

Barlow was off-duty, driving a private vehicle at the time of the arrest. She was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on a $2,000 bond.

According to the Birmingham Police Department, Barlow was relieved of her duties and reassigned to administrative duties as a result of the arrest. BPD says an internal investigation is underway.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

